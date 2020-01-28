University cancels students’ programmes in China, HK

NILAI: Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) has cancelled its internationalisation programme to China and Hong Kong in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Its deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs and alumni), Mohd Rushdan Mohd Jailani, said the cancellation would be in place until further notice.

He said 14 Global Islamic Student Outreach programmes had been approved from January to August, five of which are scheduled for February.

Rushdan said the decision is also in line with the travel advisory issued by the Malaysian embassy in Beijing for all Malaysians to postpone their travel to 13 cities in China.

The Global Islamic Student Outreach programme, implemented since 2011, is to provide a platform for USIM students to be involved in such activities as volunteerism and knowledge sharing with the communities in the countries they visit.



