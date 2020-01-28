Zuraida to answer show cause letter tomorrow as 10 states plan solidarity gatherings

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin is expected to give her reply to her show cause letter to the party’s disciplinary board tomorrow, believed to be involving a speech she made at a hotel in December last year.

A media invite sent this evening stated that Zuraida will be submitting her explanation letter at 12.30pm tomorrow at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

Meanwhile, solidarity gatherings in support of her will be held at 10 different states across the country simultaneously.

The states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

Zuraida was issued a show cause letter on Jan 18 and given 14 days to explain – apparently over remarks made in a speech aimed at party leaders.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail previously said the party’s disciplinary board will make a decision once they have received the housing and local government minister’s explanation.

In her speech, Zuraida also claimed that Anwar’s judgment seemed to have been affected by the influence of the “novice” and “mafia” in the party, which were seen as veiled attacks on PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil and Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador.

Earlier today, Saifuddin also told reporters in Putrajaya that his lawyers had sent a letter of demand to Zuraida over alleged defamatory remarks made against him. He did not offer further details of the letter.



