China quarantines 31 on Malindo flight from Sabah

PETALING JAYA: Everyone on board a Malindo Air flight from Sabah to Tianjin, China, has been placed in quarantine since Sunday, Chinese media reported today.

All 31 people on board, including 16 Malaysian and Bolivian passengers, have been kept in isolation at a hotel in Dongli, Tianjin, after three passengers were reported to be having a fever.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus infection was a passenger aged 71, who had travelled from Wuhan to Malaysia from Jan 19-25. Authorities later confirmed a second case, a local resident from Wuhan who had also travelled to Malaysia in the same period.

Dongli is about 1,000km from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, which is the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

China Daily reported that the whole hotel in Dongli has been closed, and a total of 13 doctors are in attendance, according to a district health official, China Daily reported. It said the quarantined people were being provided water, food, cleaning and living supplies.

On Saturday (Jan 24), six Malindo Air crew members on another flight from Kuala Lumpur to Zhengzhou were quarantined after a passenger from Hubei province was suspected of contracting the coronavirus.



