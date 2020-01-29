Court rejects bail for Melaka rep charged with supporting LTTE

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today dismissed a bail application by Melaka executive councillor G Saminathan who is facing two charges for LTTE linked terrorism activities.

Judicial Commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh said the government had classified the LTTE as a terrorist group.

“The home minister has yet to de-list the LTTE from the gazette,” he said.

On Jan 20, Saminathan pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing LTTE-related items and providing support for the LTTE terrorist group after the charges were read to him before Ahmad Shahrir.

The Gadek assemblyman was charged with supporting the terrorist group at an event held at the Dewan Kasturi Air Keroh, Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, Melaka, on Nov 28, 2018.

He was also charged with possessing items related to the group in his cellphone at the office of Unity, Human Resources and Consumer Afairs exco, in the chief minister’s office, at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Melaka, on Oct 10, 2019.

MORE TO COME



