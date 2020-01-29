Disperse or face action, Anwar tells pro- and anti-Zuraida supporters at PKR HQ

PETALING JAYA: Groups of pro- and anti-Zuraida Kamaruddin supporters gathered outside the PKR headquarters here have been urged by party president Anwar Ibrahim to disperse or risk facing disciplinary action.

The groups had gathered just as the vice-president was set to reply to her show-cause letter over remarks made against party leaders in a speech in December.

“Acts of support or protest at any other location will not influence the disciplinary board which has to make any decision independently,” he said in a statement.

Despite the heavy rain, protesters and supporters from both sides of the camps were trying to outdo each other in a shouting match.

Despite being wet and cold due to the downpour, both sides stood their grounds with chants of “Reformasi” and trying to up each other over the din of the rain.

Zuraida’s political secretary Nor Hizwan Ahmad turned up at the PKR headquarters at 12.45pm to submit her reply to the show-cause letter as she was attending the Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

Zuraida was issued a show-cause letter on Jan 18 and given 14 days to explain – apparently over remarks made in a speech aimed at party leaders.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail previously said the party’s disciplinary board would make a decision once they had received the housing and local government minister’s explanation.



