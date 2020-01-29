Don’t disrupt ongoing court case, Syed Saddiq tells Papagomo

PETALING JAYA: Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has taken Papagomo to task over the blogger’s social media posts on the ongoing court case regarding an incident between the two on nomination day for the Semenyih by-election last year.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Papagomo said a forensic officer confirmed in court that Syed Saddiq was not grabbed by the neck by the blogger and that his hand was on the minister’s shoulder instead.

The youth and sports minister said the post by Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, was clearly ill-intentioned and aimed at confusing the public on the ongoing case.

Citing news reports, Syed Saddiq pointed out that the officer had not stated that the blogger never grabbed him by the neck. Instead, the officer said that based on that particular image, Papagomo’s hand was on his (Syed Saddiq’s) shoulder.

“I call on Papagomo not to disturb the court case which is still ongoing by coming out with confusing statements like these.

“I also call on everyone to check all information, especially on social media, before making it viral,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Papagamo, 36, was charged on Feb 28 last year under Section 509 of the Penal Code with outraging the modesty of Syed Saddiq, who is also the PPBM Youth chief, by saying “you are stupid” on the sidewalk of Persiaran Impian Perdana, Saujana Impian, on Feb 16.

He was also charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code with intentionally causing injury to Syed Saddiq’s neck and shoulder at the same time, place and date, an offence which carries a sentence of up to one year in jail, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.



