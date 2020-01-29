I was told there’s no evidence against Farhash, says Yusoff Rawther

PETALING JAYA: Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who accused Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak of assault, has finally received an update on the case.

This comes after he questioned the silence on the part of the police and Attorney-General’s Chambers and voiced concerns that interference by politically connected individuals could have scuttled the investigation.

Speaking to FMT, Yusoff said he was just informed by the investigating officer that the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) had already made a decision on the case.

“Basically, they say that there is no concrete evidence to establish a case against Farhash.”

Earlier today, Farhash again rejected accusations that he attacked Yusoff at his private office last year.

Farhash, who denied the incident had taken place, said he too wanted an update on the police probe.

Yusoff who has separately accused Anwar of sexual assault, filed a civil suit against Farhash in September, seeking compensation for his injuries.

Last week, Farhash filed a defamation suit against Yusoff.



