Latest electoral roll on display from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission has received 27,345 applications for new voter registration from eligible citizens in the fourth quarter of 2019.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said 11,869 applications were received registered voters for changes to the electoral roll.

He said the names are among the information contained in the EC’s 2019 Fourth Quarter Supplementary Electoral Roll which will be on display at 914 locations nationwide from tomorrow until Feb 12.

Applicants who have applied to register as new voters and registered voters who apply for an electoral change from last Oct 1 to Dec 31 are advised to check their names. Protests can be made by filling in Form B or Form C, he said in a statement here today.

During the two-week period, Azhar said names of those removed from the electoral roll, such as those who have died or have lost their citizenship status, would also be displayed.

He added that the EC is working with the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces to obtain information on officers and personnel who were no longer in service.



