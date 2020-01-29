Putrajaya in bid to bring home Malaysians stranded in virus-hit Wuhan

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government has negotiated with the Chinese government to allow the return of Malaysians stranded in the Hubei province, where its capital Wuhan has come under a lockdown following the coronavirus epidemic.

“Malaysians returning from Wuhan will be quarantined for 14 days before they are allowed to go home,” the prime minister said at a press conference here.

He said those returning will be treated at 26 government and specialist hospitals.

Mahathir said authorities have identified 78 Malaysians who currently in Hubei.

He said negotiations with China include whether Beijing would allow Malaysian aircrafts into the province.

He said Malaysia is also prepared to provide supplies to the locals in Wuhan.

“If they allow our aircrafts in, we can being in food supplies and face masks,” he added.

MORE TO COME



