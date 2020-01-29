Registered mail to cost 20 sen more from Feb 1

PETALING JAYA: The postage rate for registered mail will be increased by 20 sen to RM2.40 from Feb 1, Pos Malaysia has announced. Postage rates for personal and non-commercial mail will be maintained at the current 60 sen level.

The mail company announced new postage rates for registered mail, commercial mail and small parcels below 2kg because of rising operational costs and an increase in the international rate structure.

Stamp rates for commercial mail will increase by 70 sen to RM1.30 while the postage of commercial registered mail will increase by 90 sen to RM3.10 and the rent of commercial private letterboxes will go up by RM150 to RM200 a year.

The increase in postage rates has given back what had been overdue to Pos Malaysia Bhd for over 10 years in terms of tariff, according to the former chairman of the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia, Mohd Redza Shah.

“Our postage tariff is probably one of the cheapest in the world — another factor that tells you (that) it is time for a big change,” he told Bernama.

He said there were now more new housing developments to be served, raising delivery costs, while Pos Malaysia’s courier business was required to serve all areas, including unprofitable rural areas unlike commercial courier companies.

Pos Malaysia was privatised from the government’s Postal Department and sold in 2011 to DRB-Hicom.



