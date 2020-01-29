Varsities begin screening new intake of foreign students

KUALA LUMPUR: Several local universities are to begin screening new intakes of foreign students and those from China as a precaution against the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus infections.

Students and staff have been urged to seek immediate treatment if they have developed the symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough and breathing difficulty.

International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), in a statement, announced that its Health and Wellness Centre would be conducting health screening for new students from China who would be registering tomorrow (Jan 30).

“Existing students who may have just returned from the country will also be screened. Travel records will also be checked as a precautionary measure,” said the university.

Staff and students of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), who have just returned from countries affected with coronavirus, have been advised to seek immediate treatment at nearby hospitals or visit the UiTM Health Centre if they suffered the symptoms.

UiTM’s Communications Department, in a statement, said the staff and students were also required to seek safety advice from the university’s health centre before conducting any visit to the countries affected with the virus.

Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) will also conduct screening of international students, especially from China. UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof R Badlishah Ahmad said all activities and trips to China have been postponed.

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Yusnidah Ibrahim said the university’s health centre would rescreen all 422 students from China when they arrived at the university as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) vice-chancellor Prof Raha Abdul Rahim said all international students, who will register on Feb 6, will need to undergo health checks.

She said all staff and student activities in China had also been suspended.



