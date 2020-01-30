Held in Syria, 8 women and children want help to come home

PEKAN: Fifty-six Malaysian citizens, allegedly involved in terrorism activities, are still under detention in Syria, according to top counter-terrorism official Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said two women, five boys and a girl have sought assistance to return to Malaysia. The 56 Malaysians comprise 19 men, 17 boys, 12 women and eight girls.

Ayob Khan, who is deputy director-general of counter-terrorism at Special Branch, Bukit Aman, gave the figures after presenting a talk at Universiti Malaysia Pahang’s campus here today.

He also revealed that there had been Islamic State terrorist efforts to convince foreigners in Syria, including Malaysians, to stay and fight as they were confident that they would re-establish the IS.

“Intelligence information suggests that there has been an effort to strengthen the ideology of IS terrorists among foreigners in Syria, especially in camps for women and children.

“They are trying to convince Malaysians and people of other countries that they will return to power, making some of them reluctant to return home,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the men would be arrested on their return from Syria and charged in court.

“Children and women will be subjected to special investigations using the services of psychologists and religious practitioners to assess their ideology and we will find answers for their reasons for going to Syria, whether they were forced or duped. If there is enough evidence, the women will also be charged in court,” he said.

He also said that while 120 Malaysians were known to have travelled to Syria since 2014 to engage in terrorism, there has been no recent attempt by anyone to go there to engage in such activities.



