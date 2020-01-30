Islamic foundation chairman says some don’t understand the term ‘propagation’

PUTRAJAYA: The Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia, or Yadim, has said those who criticised two of its religious programmes aimed at teenagers and university students as being a form of Islamisation did not understand the definition of “propagation”.

Its chairman Nik Omar Nik Abd Aziz said there was no hidden agenda behind its Rakan Siswa Yadim – designed as a leadership course for Muslim students – and Rakan Remaja Yadim.

“We find there are those who do not comprehend the meaning of propagation,” he told reporters at an event here.

The issue came to light last month after a letter allowing a government religious foundation to carry out Islamic programmes was leaked.

The MCA and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) expressed concerns over the Islamisation of students in public schools and universities.

The education ministry denied the charge, saying it was only meant for Muslim students and would not involve vernacular and mission schools.

Nik Omar also said there were those who were easily offended by the word “propagation” and accused them of being Islamophobic.

Yadim, he said, would explain that “propagation” was not about assessing if someone was a Muslim or not or categorising Muslims.

He also said that students were matured enough to think for themselves.

“We just want to create harmony among the different races and religions in Malaysian universities.”

Religious practices in government schools

Nik Omar, who’s father is the late PAS spiritual adviser Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, also disagreed with some parents who complained that there was an over-emphasis on religious practices in reputable government residential schools.

Nik Omar said there was a possibility that the parents had a false impression of how such institutions were run.

Mara Junior Science Colleges, or MRSMs, he said, has in general, produced many excellent students.

“Quran recital sessions and special prayers have been held since a long time ago and they have not affected the performance of the students.”

On Jan 21, FMT reported that parents and relatives of children enrolled in MRSM Johor were questioning an alleged overemphasis on religious practices.

They said these activities took up too much of the students’ time and energy, causing them to be lethargic during regular classes and revision periods.

They said students were frequently compelled to attend congregational prayers and other non-obligatory rituals and that many of these sessions required them to get up as early as 3am.

The headmaster, however, rejected the complaints, saying the programme had the blessings of parents.



