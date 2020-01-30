Singapore confirms 3 more virus patients from Wuhan

SINGAPORE: The health ministry has confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus infection here, bringing the tally to 13.

The ministry said all the new cases are Chinese nationals from Wuhan and there was currently no evidence of community spread in Singapore.

The patients are currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, the ministry said.

The 11th case is a 31-year-old female who arrived in Singapore on Jan 22 and was a travelling companion of the fourth confirmed case.

The patient reported that she was asymptomatic during her flight to Singapore. She developed symptoms on Jan 27 and test results confirming the coronavirus infection came on Jan 29.

The 12th confirmed case is a 37-year-old female who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 22 and developed symptoms four days later.

The 13th case is a 73-year-old female who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan with her family on Jan 21 and tested positive for coronavirus infection on Jan 30.

“The three new cases are stable currently and we are continuing to monitor their health,” the ministry said.

Of the 10 previously announced cases, none is critically ill. All remain in stable condition and most are improving.



