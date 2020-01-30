Sixth person arrested for spreading fake news on Wuhan virus

PETALING JAYA: A 28-year-old bank clerk was arrested in Kuantan this afternoon to assist in investigations into a Facebook posting which spread fake news about the Wuhan virus outbreak.

This brings to six the number of people arrested for this offence over three days.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the suspect’s mobile phone and SIM card were confiscated on suspicion of being used to upload the post on Monday.

She is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of not more than one year, or both, on conviction.

Today marks the third day in a row MCMC and the police have conducted raids to arrest people believed to have been involved in the spread of fake news about the outbreak of the virus, known as the novel corononavirus and designated 2019-nCoV which began in Wuhan, central China.

Eight Chinese nationals in Malaysia have been confirmed to have been infected by the virus so far.



