Top cycling official arrested over ‘projects for family’

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is reported to have arrested a top Malaysian National Cycling Federation official yesterday for allegedly giving contracts to family members.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki was quoted as saying a remand order had been obtained from the Putrajaya magistrate’s court today to detain the man for four days.

The man is being investigated for abuse of power, Azam told BH Online.

MNCF president Abu Samah Abdul Wahab was named in another media report as having been arrested at his home in Melaka.

He was being investigated over allegations that several projects were given to a company owned by him, and projects were also awarded to family members.

