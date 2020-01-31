Indira’s lawyers can’t understand IGP’s delay in arresting ex-husband

PETALING JAYA: Indira Gandhi’s lawyers cannot understand the delay in arresting Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah after Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador today said he knew the whereabouts of Indira’s daughter Prasana Diksa.

Ridhuan abducted his daughter Prasana in 2009 after unilaterally converting her and her two siblings the same year, a decision the Federal Court declared as unlawful in 2018.

While Indira’s two eldest children stay with her, Ridhuan and Prasana, who was only 11 months when she was taken, remain missing. This is despite a 2016 Federal Court order to arrest Ridhuan and hand Prasana to Indira.

“The police should have acted immediately if they knew Ridhuan and Prasana are in the country,” Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal told FMT.

“The Federal Court’s judgment is clear and no man is above the law.

“Anyone who doesn’t comply with a court order is in contempt of court and the IGP has to follow this court order,” he said.

In a move the lawyer described as “shocking”, Hamid revealed he knew where Prasana was and said he was working to arrange a meeting with Indira.

Sachpreetraj’s partner, Rajesh Nagarajan, meanwhile said that the police had not provided Indira with updates on the case’s progress.

“Pursuant to the IGP’s confession that he knows the location of these individuals and (is) not taking action, that would be contempt of court,” Rajesh was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.



