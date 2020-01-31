Storekeeper pleads not guilty to supporting terrorist group

KUALA LUMPUR: A 27-year-old storekeeper today pleaded not guilty to supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group through a Facebook account.

S Thanagaraj claimed trial before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali after the charge was read and explained to him by an interpreter.

He is alleged to have supported the LTTE terrorist group by using a Facebook account under the name of “Tamilarasan Sivam” at the Bukit Aman Special Branch Investigations Counter-Terrorism Office here on Jan 11 last year.

Thanagaraj is charged under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code which carries a life imprisonment or up to 30 years in jail or a fine and seizure of any property used or intended to be used for the offence, upon conviction.

Nazlan has fixed a six-day trial from Sept 21.

Lawyer R T Rajaegaran represented the accused while deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Shahruddin prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Nazlan also set Feb 28 for mention for Seremban Jaya assemblyman P Gunasekaren’s case.

Last week, Gunasekaren pleaded not guilty before Nazlan to a charge of supporting the LTTE terrorist group at a ceremony Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, Melaka Tengah, Melaka, on Nov 28, 2018.

He was also charged under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code.



