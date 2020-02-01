Johor police pledge ‘transparent’ probe of mob action

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have set up a special team to investigate a commotion started by a group of young men at a gathering of the Johor PPBM youth wing on Friday night.

Johor police chief Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said that the case would be investigated in a transparent manner and without external interference.

“On Jan 31, 2020, between 9pm and 11.30pm, at the camping site of the Savannah Hill Resort in Ulu Tiram, the Johor PPBM Youth organised a gathering which was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman,” he said in a statement.

Syed Saddiq is head of the youth wings of PPBM and Pakatan Harapan.

The Johor police statement said a report had been received stating that “during the gathering, a group comprising about 100 to 150 young men clad in black T-shirts, had gatecrashed the area where the event was being held”.

The group then became provocative and caused a commotion. Police managed to control the situation without any incident, Kamarudin said.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the group of youths had deliberately caused a commotion by hurling insults that could provoke anger, intimidation and aggressive behaviour at the scene.

An investigation paper had been opened and Johor police will take appropriate action, based on existing legal provisions without any compromise on those involved in the incident.

Kamarudin also urged members of the public not to politicise the issue and warned them against disseminating any baseless information on any social media platform that could cause problems.

Syed Saddiq said on his Facebook page he suspected that the group was linked to opposition parties and described their actions as being very violent and dangerous.



