No place for thuggery in politics, PPBM says after commotion involving Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has criticised the group of 200 people which interrupted Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s dinner last night in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

“This political culture involving thuggery has no place in Malaysia Baru.

“It is a remnant of the old regime that should be rejected,” PPBM’s secretariat said in a press statement.

The secretariat further called for the immediate arrest of those responsible for causing the disturbances and to charge them in court to serve as a deterrent.

Last night, Syed Saddiq, who is also PPBM youth leader, was seen in a photograph climbing over a fence as he is safely evacuated from a group of 200 people who interrupted a function in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

The group, clad in black and red shirts, went to the restaurant in Ulu Tiram and started a commotion, calling for Syed Saddiq, who is also the Muar MP, to leave Johor.

Among those with Syed Saddiq were his mother and father, Melaka exco member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang and several PPBM members and their families.

They were escorted out through the back exit while others distracted the group outside.



