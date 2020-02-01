Rampant fish bombing destroying Sabah marine parks, says dive group

KOTA KINABALU: Fish bombing in Sabah remains rampant despite marine authorities stepping up enforcement after the death of a divemaster and two China nationals from the impact of a blast while diving in Semporna last year.

Members of a dive group called Dive Rangers here told FMT that between July and December last year, they had recorded up to 80 blast-fishing incidents.

On July 5, 2019, local divemaster Ab Zainal Abdu, 30 and China nationals Zhao Zhong, 26 and Xu Yingjie, 26, were killed during diving lessons at a site off Pulau Kalapuan in Semporna waters.

The trio suffered massive internal injuries and there were minor superficial injuries on their bodies, consistent with blast injuries.

In a more recent incident, a group of foreign divers was left in fear after experiencing the shockwaves of an underwater blast while diving near Turtle House dive spot, near Pulau Gaya, here last Wednesday.

Police today said they had seized the boats allegedly used by the fish bombers.

According to Sabah Shark Protection Association (SSPA) founder Aderick Chung, fish-bombing are so constant that the culprits were destroying the fragile marine ecosystem.

“There are way too many bombs going off. At this rate of bombing, we can say goodbye to the tourism industry and our delicate marine ecosystem.

“We, the local divers, will continue to dive. We won’t give in to these bombers. Of course, it’s a threat to us divers. At times, these blasts are quite loud, indicating that they went off quite nearby. We will continue to record and publish our findings,” he told FMT.

The Dive Rangers group’s report had recorded bomb incidents at:

Tunku Abdul Rahman Park (14), Mantanani Island (14), Mayne Rock Kota Belud (8), Pom Pom Island (8), Gaya Island (6), Sepanggar Island (6), Lankayan Island (6), Kapalai Island (5), Sipadan Island (3), Sibuan (3), Udar Island (2), Timbah-Timbah (2), Mabul Island (2), Usukan Kota Belud (1), Kudat Maliangin (1), Baturua Reef Semporna (1) and Pandanan Island (1).

Dive Ranger founder Jude Junius called on Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew to make it her priority to end blast fishing in Sabah, adding that marine parks should be off-limits to these fish bombers.

“There is proof of fishermen setting up long 50-100 metre nets and bombing the reefs, day and night, in the marine park, wiping out marine life and killing the corals.

“These fishermen are based at the Tunku Abdul Rahman islands. They appear to be unaware that blast fishing is prohibited,” he said.

“It is high time to make changes now before we lose our marine life for good.”

Junius said the authorities are not being aggressive in stopping these fish bombings up until now. They only carry out random patrols along the state waters and all of the catch end up being openly sold at the Kota Kinabalu fish market.

He said these fishermen know the state waters near marine parks are not being protected by the authorities all the time. Despite pleas from divers, many of them turn aggressive and continue with their illegal fishing methods.

He said Sabah Parks should do more than just collect conservation fees from visitors to marine parks and instead put a stop to fish bombing.



