Restriction on China tourists the right move, says Sabah ex-minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s decision to disallow Chinese visitors into the state would have economic and financial repercussions but is the right move to stop the spread of the Wuhan virus, says former Sabah tourism minister Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is deputy Sabah PPBM chief, said the top responsibility of the government is to ensure the safety of Sabah and the health of all visitors, despite the inevitable loss of business from China.

However, there was still hope for earnings from tourism as other foreigners madke up nearly 60% of the overall arrivals.

He hoped tourism promotion is now focused on these other countries.

Masidi served as Sabah tourism, culture and environment minister for 10 years. It was during his tenure that Sabah saw an influx of visitors from China; the country is Sabah’s top tourist market with more than a half a million visitors a year.

The president of the Sabah chapter of the Malaysian Hotels Association, Gordon Seet, said the ban would have a big impact on the tourism industry.

“Nevertheless, the decision made is surely made for the wellbeing of the people in the state and is temporary.

“When the pandemic clears, business activities will be restored and travel confidence rebuilt. Sabah is still a favorite destination for many travellers,” he said.



