Take health precautions during Thaipusam, temple committee advises

KUALA LUMPUR: The Batu Caves Sri Mahamariamman Temple Devasthanam committee have advised visitors attending the Thaipusam festival from Feb 6 to 8 to take extra precautions following the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Committee chairman R Nadarajah said visitors should take care of their personal hygiene and wear masks to minimise the spread of the virus.

Nadarajah said the committee would lodge a police report if a posting on social media claiming that the Thaipusam celebrations would be cancelled escalates.

“Minister Gobind Singh Deo has already said the Thaipusam celebrations will proceed as scheduled, so please don’t share any fake news that the event will be cancelled,” he said at a press conference at Batu Caves yesterday.

About 1,800 medical personnel will be on standby during the festival, which is expected to draw about 150,000 devotees.

Gombak district police chief Arifai Tarawe also said there would be enough police personnel to ensure the celebration goes on smoothly.



