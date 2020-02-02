215 road deaths in 14 days of Op Selamat

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 215 deaths were recorded in the 14 days of Op Selamat mounted on Jan 18 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias said motorcyclists and pillion riders topped the list of fatalities with 139 victims.

A total of 191 fatal crashes were recorded during the period, he said in a statement.

Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities with 35, followed by Johor (34), Pahang and Sarawak (20 each) and Kelantan (18).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of road accidents with 6,162, followed by Johor (3,367), Kuala Lumpur (2,469), Perak (1,833), Penang (1,761), Negeri Sembilan (1,070) and Kedah (1,003).

Azisman said 373,212 summonses were issued, including 235,966 for offences such as using the phone while driving, flouting traffic lights, driving beyond the speed limit, using the emergency lane and overtaking on double lines.



