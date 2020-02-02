Cleanup of sports bodies in the works, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A reform programme is being prepared by the Sports Commissioner to ensure a culture of clean sports in Malaysia, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today.

He said the reform plan would tabled by the Sports Commissioner’s Office in the first quarter of this year. It would deal with matters of misconduct or corruption in national sports associations and would look into governance and integrity.

“We want to clean up all sports associations, in terms of misconduct and corruption. Not only the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) but all associations.

“Some associations escape the scrutiny of the ministry. The Sports Commissioner must actively look into the governance system of these associations,” he told reporters after a luncheon with Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) programme participants here today.

Last week a top official of MNCF was detained for investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into allegations of projects being awarded to family members.

Syed Saddiq said he has left it to the MACC to conduct an investigation into the case. “We have given our full support to MACC to have the investigation carried out fairly,” he said.



