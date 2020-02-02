Decision on Kampung Baru land purchase in June

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said a decision on the land purchase for the redevelopment of Kampung Baru is expected to be announced in June.

He said the Kampung Baru Development Corporation (PKB) is briefing the land owners on the choices of schemes being offered.

“We have received positive feedback from the engagements held in smaller groups. They understand better what we really want to do and, as a result, they give their consent,” he told reporters after flagging off a convoy of about 1,500 bikers at Dataran Merdeka in conjunction with Federal Territories Day 2020 yesterday.

In October last year, it was reported that the corporation had received 700 to 800 forms from Kampung Baru residents, about 90% of whom had agreed to an offer of RM850 per sq ft by the government.

Khalid also expressed his gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah for his support towards the redevelopment of Kampung Baru.

He described the support as a sign and confidence in the government’s plans to develop the iconic location in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Sultan Abdullah had said during an investiture ceremony at Istana Melawati in Putrajaya that the government was working hard to redevelop Kampung Baru in a well-planned manner.

He expressed hope that the project would prioritise the rights and interests of the Malay community as Kampung Baru is a symbol of Malay settlement in Kuala Lumpur.



