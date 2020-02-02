Ex-chiefs of PKR Youth back Anwar over Zuraida issue

PETALING JAYA: Close to 90 former PKR Youth members today pledged their support for president Anwar Ibrahim to deal with disciplinary issues among members, especially Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was recently issued a show-cause letter.

In a joint statement, the 87 signatories – 76 of whom were youth wing leaders – also urged the party’s disciplinary board to act “without fear or favour” in handling the Zuraida case.

There was no longer a need to come to a compromise or to be discretional, they said. “The disciplinary board must be strict and must protect the party without any hesitation,” they said.

Zuraida, a PKR vice president, had been accused of insulting party members and publicly disclosing details of a private conversation with party president Anwar Ibrahim.

A show-cause letter was issued to her on Jan 18. She has previously said she stood by her remarks.

The 87, who described themsleves as Anwar loyalists, also urged members of the disciplinary board not to be cowed by any threats in carrying out their responsibilities.

Among those who signed the statement were former Fariz Musa and Khairul Anuar Ahmad Zainudin, both former PKR Youth deputy chiefs; Sharifah Shahidah , a former PKR Youth vice-chief, and several former state youth chiefs.

Their show of support for Anwar comes days after groups of pro- and anti-Zuraida supporters had gathered outside PKR headquarters just as Zuraida was to reply to the show-cause letter.



