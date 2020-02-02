First coronavirus death outside China reported in Philippines

MANILA: A 44-year-old Chinese male from Wuhan died in the Philippines from the novel coronavirus, the first death recorded outside of China, according to the World Health Organisation.

The man arrived in the Philippines on Jan 21 accompanying the country’s first confirmed case, a 38-year-old woman, after they had travelled from Wuhan via Hong Kong, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at a televised briefing in Manila.

He developed severe pneumonia and died on Feb 1.

“This is the first reported death outside China, however we need take into mind it is not a locally acquired case,” said WHO’s representative in the Philippines, Rabindra Abeyasinghe.

“This patient is from the epicentre of this outbreak in Wuhan, China, where they have a very large number of deaths.”



