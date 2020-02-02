Get the hidden hands behind anti-Saddiq demo, cops told

PETALING JAYA: The police have been urged to track down the masterminds behind Friday’s commotion at an event attended by PPBM Youth leader and Cabinet minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as condemnation and speculation over the incident continue.

Politicians and observers called for stern action against those responsible, with political analyst Kamarul Zaman Yusoff saying he believes hidden hands are behind the mob.

Kamarul Zaman said they should be charged with disturbing the peace, adding that interrupting someone’s dinner was un-Malaysian. “This is not our culture,” he told FMT.

On Friday night, an abusive crowd of about 200, clad in black and red shirts, started a commotion outside a dinner event in Ulu Tiram, Johor, calling for Syed Saddiq to get out of the state.

Syed Saddiq, who is the Muar MP, was forced to leave the dinner, using the rear exit of the restaurant where he was with family members and party comrades.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said two people, believed to be the culprits, had been detained.

The case will be investigated under Penal Code provisions on starting a provocation, assault and criminal intimidation. A task force was also set up to investigate the incident.

Another analyst, Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia, said political jealousy may have caused the incident in Ulu Tiram.

He said Syed Saddiq was seen not only as a good debater but also as someone who inspired the youth.

“He is also close to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” said Azizuddin. “In politics, when there is someone like this, there would be jealousy within the party or within the opposition.”

He said Syed Saddiq was also a fast learner despite the challenges faced as youth and sports minister at a young age. However, he needs more guidance from Mahathir to achieve political maturity while PPBM is in the midst of party elections, at which there would be in-fighting over positions.

Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said Syed Saddiq’s popularity with young people was a threat to other politicians. With over a million followers on social media, Syed Saddiq is also an influencer, he said.

“When he says something, it is for the good of the youth and people. He is direct. He is a different kind of politician,” being sincere about wanting to make changes, Azmi told FMT.

However, Syed Saddiq’s achievements had also made him an easy target for the opposition, who attacked his “out of the box” ideas. “But he dares to share his ideas. We need such politicians.”

‘Sad state of affairs for youths in Malaysian politics’

A PPBM source described the incident as a “sad state of affairs for youths in politics”.

He said sound youth policies to strengthen democratic rights through such programmes as Undi 18, the [email protected] RM6 billion stimulus plan to increase jobs for the youths, and the policy on gig economy “are not contended with better ideas and intellectual argument, but acts of thuggery”.

“When Syed Saddiq continues to take the battle in Parliament, thugs and gangsters of his generation who cannot measure up to his intellect drag him to the streets to strangle him.

“When he wanted to spend quality time with his family, friends and followers in the spirit of youth unity, thugs chased him out over the fence,” he said.

The source pointed out that on Friday, the British newspaper The Independent covered Syed Saddiq’s piece on climate change, “which should start a healthy exchange of ideas today in Malaysia about this pressing global issue”.

“Instead, the act of thuggery has descended our conversation today to mocking Syed Saddiq for having being forced to ‘jump over the fence’ to evade the gangsters.

“Who is mysteriously backing this attack? Why did the authorities choose not to act in dispersing the crowd that was threatening public order?

“If what the perpetrators are offering is violence and thuggery as an alternative to a policy and solution-driven youth leadership, then the young generation of Malaysia are in for a bleak future,” he said.

The source added that “history has shown that the pen is mightier than a sword and wisdom triumphs over cruelty”.

Cops must investigate those behind commotion, says Santiago

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the photo showing Syed Saddiq scrambling for safety over a fence is a “powerful image, and also one that raises many questions”.

“Where was his security? Who heads his security protocol and why was Syed Saddiq forced to run, fearing for his life?

“And more importantly, where were the police? It’s great to know that they have nabbed two people believed to be responsible for the intimidation. But that’s not enough,” he said.

Santiago said police must investigate the masterminds, and Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador “must then make the information public once he has concrete answers”.



