Guan Eng’s toll abolition plan hard to swallow, says MCA

PETALING JAYA: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s claim of a step-by-step process towards abolishing highway tolls was described today as mind-boggling.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong questioned Lim’s description of the process by noting that Plus Highways had been granted a 38-year extension on its toll concession.

“It’s a long, long, long wait and how it can be described as a step-by-step abolition is hard to swallow,” said Wee.

He made reference to past press statements and videos made by Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, and his then political secretary Tony Pua, in which they spoke of abolishing the tolls including a possible buy-out of privatised highways.

“These DAP leaders now prefer that we should have forgotten those pledges,” he said. Wee accused the DAP of “trying to lie their way out” after failing to fulfill their promises and pledges.

He accused the DAP of having instigated thousands of people from Cheras to demonstrate against a toll gate in their area in 1990, which led to clashes with police.

Last week, Lim announced that tolls on Plus highways would be reduced by 18% as part of a step-by-step process towards the abolition of highway tolls.



