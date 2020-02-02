Implementation of PPSMI not finalised yet, says DPM

KLANG: The implementation of the Teaching and Learning of Science and Maths in English (PPSMI) policy is still not finalised, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

She said discussions are still in the preliminary stages, Bernama reported,

“We are still early into the discussion. So a final decision on its implementation has not been made,” she told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration organised by Hokkien Klang Association here today.

She was commenting on the implementation of the policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad last Friday.

The prime minister, at a special meeting with education ministry officials in Putrajaya on Friday, stressed on the importance of using the English language in learning Science and Maths.

Mahathir, who is also acting education minister, said this was in line with the government’s aspirations to encourage the use of English and mastery of the language in the national education system.

The PPSMI policy, introduced in 2003, was replaced with the Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening Command of English Language (MBMMBI) policy, which has been implemented in phases since 2010.

Earlier, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had paid credit to the PPSMI, saying he was a product of this education policy.

He said he supported the programme as his command of the English language had greatly improved and what he had studied under PSMI had been useful to him in his university studies and until now.

Speaking at a Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) programme today, he said Mahathir had good intentions in wanting to bring back the PPSMI although it was a difficult and unpopular task.

“This is to ensure students get the best education in schools to stay competitive in university and when they seek jobs later,” the PPBM Youth chief added.



