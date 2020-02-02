Kit Siang raps former IGP Musa for linking DAP with communism

PETALING JAYA: Veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang today took to task former inspector-general of police Musa Hassan for alleging that the party has an agenda to rewrite history by reviving the communist ideology.

In a statement today, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Musa had denigrated the police Special Branch as being an incompetent outfit, when in fact it is one of the best of its kind in the world.

“Over the past five decades, the Special Branch could not find any connection between DAP and the communist movement.

“But Musa, who was the eighth IGP from 2006–2010, now alleges that DAP wants to revive the communist ideology.

“Is Musa suggesting that the police should arrest and detain the DAP ministers, deputy ministers and MPs for trying to revive the communist ideology, when this is completely baseless, untrue and a total figment of Musa’s imagination?”

Lim said Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) should also reconsider Musa’s position as a lecturer at its Centre of Media and Information Warfare Studies (CMIWS) as the former IGP “has become a ‘poster boy’ not only for media illiteracy but also for lies, fake news and hate speech”.

When contacted, Musa declined to comment on Lim’s comments.



