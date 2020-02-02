Opposition confusing public on toll reduction, says Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said opposition party leaders are out to confuse the public on the 18% toll reduction on PLUS highways as they are envious that the former government was unable to do it during their time.

He said the Pakatan Harapan government had saved RM42 billion from being paid as compensation to PLUS Malaysia Berhad for not increasing the toll.

The government was unable to abolish the toll for now but had managed to reduce it by 18%, he added.

If the Pakatan Harapan government had not done anything, then the toll would keep increasing by 3% every five years, he said during the Chinese New Year open house hosted by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh at SJK (C) Sin Kang in Air Itam here.

Also present was Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and state exco member Jagdeep Singh Deo.

Lim said the government could have abolished the highway toll if the previous government had left the economy in a good state.

“We are a clean government now and looking to solve the people’s problems,” he said

Lim said the government’s efforts had resulted in Transparency International rating Malaysia in the 51th place in its corruption index, compared to the 61th posItion last year.



