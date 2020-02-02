Police deny cover-up of Puchong ‘drug party’ raid

JOHOR BAHRU: Federal police have denied allegations of an attempt to cover up a drug-related case in which 17 people were arrested at a condominium in Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur, last month.

A state assemblyman has been implicated in reports that said those arrested were at a drug-fuelled party.

Mohd Khalil Kader, director of the Narcotics CID in Bukit Aman, said in Johor Bahru that there were no delays in investigating the case, Bernama reported.

“Generally, police have to rely on the pathology reports. People say we are dragging our feet on this (investigation) but that is not true. This is normal procedure. It is the same with other cases. At times it may take up to three months.

“So, I can’t explain further. I have to wait for the reports before coming to any decision,” he told a press conference after the official launch of the Johor Bahru South District Police Headquarters, here today.

He said police could not conduct legal proceedings based on the urine test results alone as the pathology reports were required.

He had been asked about the latest developments with regards to media reports that on Jan 12 a state assemblyman was among those arrested following a raid at a condominium.

The following day Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals in the raid,16 of whom tested positive for drugs. However he did not divulge their identities as the case was still under investigation.



