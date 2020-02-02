Sabah launches ePP to approve development plans in 24 hours

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah today launched an electronic planning permission (ePP) portal to approve development plans within 24 hours.

This fast-track approval system is aimed at reducing graft, the time taken, red tape and cost of real-estate development.

Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) president Chew Shang Hai, in giving the thumbs-up for the ePP, hoped it will become Malaysia’s fastest and most transparent system for approving development plans.

“Approval for such plans sometimes take up to years in Sabah, but now the state has become the fastest in this aspect.

“There is no more bureaucracy and projects can be duly approved if all the regulatory requirements are met.”

“In Peninsular Malaysia, approval for development plans can take more than a year but for us, it now takes only around a day,” he said when met at the official launching of the ePP portal at a five-star hotel here.

Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal launched the portal. Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister Jaujan Sambokong, who is also state local government and housing minister, and Sabah state secretary Safar Untong.

Under the ePP platform, Sabah developers only need to upload their development plans, along with all the regulatory agency approvals, from the Fire and Rescue Department and utility firms, unto the portal. They will then wait for a day for approval.

The process eliminates meeting and deliberation time which could take years to complete when such approvals were handled by the Central Board previously.

Chew said the shorter wait allows developers to keep their costs low.

He said when development plans are held up, the costs can go up by 10% per annum due to the fluctuation in raw material prices, land premiums and others.

Chew said these higher costs could would affect the selling prices of properties. This is why the cost of Sabah properties is one of the highest in Malaysia.

Shafie said the state government had to amend several state laws to allow for the dissolution of the Central Board which used to process these plans.

Under the Warisan election manifesto, Shafie had promised voters to dissolve the Central Board to end corruption among government officers.

The Central Board had also been attributed to the slow pace of development in Sabah.

Shafie said the use of ePP will start in Kota Kinabalu, followed by Sandakan and Tawau sometime in June.

“Small districts like Beaufort, Kimanis, Semporna and Lahad Datu would be zoned together and eventually use the ePP platform,” he said.

Shafie hoped prices of real estate in Sabah would subsequently drop and supply of houses increase after the implementation of the ePP.



