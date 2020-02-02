SC to look into bribery allegations against AirAsia, AirAsia X

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today said it will look into the allegations and review all available evidence to determine if AirAsia and AirAsia X have breached any securities laws in the wake of bribery claims against the two low-budget airlines.

SC chairman Syed Zaid Albar said this is because both airlines are listed on Bursa Malaysia.

“Under (section) 317A of the Capital Markets & Services Act 2007 (CMSA), a director of a public listed company (PLC) who does anything with the intention of causing wrongful loss to the PLC or its related corporation commits an offence which is punishable with imprisonment and fine,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) urged SC to investigate AirAsia and AirAsia X over corruption allegations implicating Airbus and two “executives” of the airlines.

TI-M president Muhammad Mohan said this was a “matter of public interest” since both companies were listed entities.

Muhammad also said the two companies should carry out their own independent investigations into the matter.

Two “executives” at AirAsia and AirAsia X were mentioned in legal documents listing instances of bribery by Airbus to secure contracts through corrupt middlemen to sell its aircraft worldwide.

Britain’s The Telegraph said the documents were part of a multi-billion dollar settlement reached with anti-corruption authorities in Britain, France and the United States, after the European plane maker admitted to “endemic levels of bribery across its international business”.

It said Airbus had handed over more than 30 million documents to investigators.

In the settlement, the report said, Airbus agreed to pay nearly €1 billion (RM4.5 billion) in Britain, €2.1 billion (RM9.5 billion) in France and €530 million (RM2.4 billion) in the United States.

Following the report, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it would also investigate the matter and was in touch with the British authorities.

In a statement last night, AirAsia “vigorously” denied and rejected all claims of wrongdoing and said it would cooperate with MACC.



