2 million visitors expected to flood Penang this weekend

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police expect over 2 million people will visit the state from Friday to Sunday to celebrate Thaipusam and Chap Goh Meh.

Penang police chief T. Narenasagaran said more than 20 roads in George Town would be closed, either in stages or fully closed, and some traffic diversions to clear the way for the two festivities.

Thaipusam will be celebrated on Saturday, but the two chariot processions will take place on Friday and Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the state government will host a Chap Goh Meh celebration at the Esplanade padang in Jalan Kota Lama from 5pm to 11pm. More than 10,000 spectators are expected to turn up

Road closures will begin a day earlier, at 6am on Friday for the processions of the Silver Chariot and Gold Chariot from their respective temples in Queen Street and Penang Street until the Waterfall temple in Jalan Air Terjun.

‘’The Gold Chariot will begin its journey at 6am, and the Silver Chariot at 7am, both involving an outgoing journey of 6.6 kilometres, which is expected to take over 12 hours,’’ he said.

The two chariots would pass through Queen Street, Chulia Street, Chulia Street Ghaut, Victoria Street, Pragin Street Ghaut, Jalan C.Y Choy, Magazine Road, Jalan Datuk Keramat, Lorong Baru, Jalan Utama and Jalan Air Terjun.

On Saturday, several roads would be closed for the state Chap Goh Meh celebration: Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah and Jalan Padang Kota Lama junction until the Clocktower Roundabout from 5 pm until the event ends; Jalan Padang Kota would be closed fully from midnight on Feb 8,” he said.

The return chariot processions will take place on Sunday (Feb 9) would pass through 29 main roads commencing from the temple in Jalan Air Terjun and ending at Queen Street and Penang Street.

Among the roads involved were Jalan Gotlieb, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Cantonment, Jalan Macalister, Jalan Anson, Jalan Burma, Jalan Tranfer, Jalan Sri Bahari, Penang Road, Chulia Street, China Street, Market Street and Beach Street.

‘’The return procession for the Gold Chariot will start at 6pm and the Silver Chariot an hour later involving a journey of nine kilometres and over 12 hours. All the roads involved will be fully supervised by police officers and personnel aided by the enforcement personnel of the Penang City Council,’’ he said.



