Imran Khan arrives for second visit to Malaysia

SEPANG: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here tonight for a two-day working visit to Malaysia.

The special aircraft carrying Imran and his high-level delegation from Karachi landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 10.15pm.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who is the minister-in-attendance, welcomed the visitors at KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex. Also present was Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Amna Baloch.

It is the former cricket star’s second visit to Malaysia after taking office in August 2018. His first visit was in November 2018.

Wisma Putra said in a statement earlier that Imran would hold a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow morning to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of common concern.

The two leaders will also witness the signing of an extradition treaty, it said.



