Kelantan uni puts off intake of China students

BACHOK: Universiti Malaysia Kelantan has postponed the recruitment of 200 new students from China as a precaution against the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus that has broken out in China.

UMK vice-chancellor Dr Noor Azizi Ismail said the deferment was done on the advice of the Health Ministry.

“The recruitment is expected to be done in September in the hope that the outbreak of the disease (in Wuhan) is contained by then,” he told reporters today.

Noor Azizi also said that the university will not permit its students, lecturers and staff to visit China and other affected countries in the near future.

As for students from China and other affected countries already pursuing courses at the university, they are being monitored by the university’s health centre to ascertain that they are free of the coronavirus infection, he said.



