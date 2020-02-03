Not for cops to produce ‘win-win solution’ in Indira’s case, says Bar

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bar has urged Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador to carry out a Federal Court order in the case of Indira Gandhi, the Hindu woman awarded custody of her child who was taken away by her former husband.

The Federal Court had issued an order in 2016 for the police to arrest Indira’s ex-husband Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah and return Prasana Diksa to her mother.

Bar president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said it was not up to the police to come up with a “win-win solution” on the matter or to mediate between the enforcement of a Federal Court decision and the parties involved in the case.

“It is imperative, within our constitutional scheme, that the various branches of government, and the agencies that constitute these branches, comply and act in accordance with the pronouncements of such court orders.

“Any act, on the part of any officer, contrary to the pronouncements of the decision of the court, would create chaos and discord in society,” he said in a statement today.

Last week, Hamid said he knew the whereabouts of Ridhuan, and that an “initiative” was ongoing to resolve the case.

Previously, Indira’s lawyers questioned why Hamid was looking for a “win-win solution” in the matter, highlighting the existence of the same Federal Court order.

Indira was awarded custody of Prasana but the girl was taken away by her ex-husband 10 years ago when she was only 11 months old.

Ridhuan had converted to Islam in 2009 before converting their three children without Indira’s consent – a move the Federal Court declared unlawful in 2018.



