PAS prepares refreshments outside its HQ for Thaipusam

PETALING JAYA: Non-Muslim members of PAS will take part in Thaipusam celebrations this week by providing refreshments outside the Islamist party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

The PAS Supporters’ Wing, or DHPP, under which non-Muslims are grouped in the party, will distribute free food and drinks to Hindu devotees accompanying the chariot procession in the city centre, ahead of the climax of the festival at the Batu Caves temple on Saturday.

DHPP has described the move as proof that PAS is not a “racist, extremist and fanatic” party.

“PAS respects the religious rites and beliefs of all races in the country, and we uphold a tradition of tolerance that has been maintained for a long time,” said DHPP secretary S Barathidasan.

Thaipusam commemorates Lord Murugan’s birthday, with hundreds of thousands including tourists converging at Batu Caves for the annual event.

The annual procession carrying the statue of Lord Murugan is expected to leave the Sri Maha Mariamman temple on Jalan Tun HS Lee on Thursday night.



