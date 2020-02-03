Proton records over 8,000 new registrations in January

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton has recorded a total of 8,506 new registrations in January this year, up 20.2% over the same period last year, making it the most successful January sales in four years.

The national carmaker also saw a growth in market share, which rose by 4.9% to 19.5%, compared with the same period in 2019.

“Despite the short month due to the Chinese New Year holidays, the company performed well within expectations,” it said in a statement today.

The Proton X70 continues to hold its position as the segment leader with a total of 1,367 units registered, while the Saga continues to be the mainstay representing nearly half of total sales with 3,871 units sold, which is a 72% increase over the same period last year.

“The Persona, Iriz and Exora also performed well in comparison with January 2019. The Persona, in particular, nearly doubled in sales with 2,109 units delivered to customers. This represents an 84% increase in comparison with the corresponding period.

“At the same time, the Iriz grew nearly five-fold with 785 units sold,” it added.



