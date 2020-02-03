Umno Youth sends demand for apology from Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth said today PPBM Youth leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has been sent a demand letter for an apology for remarks he made linking the opposition party to mob action against him on Friday.

Umno Youth leader Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said a suit for defamation would be filed if Syed Saddiq failed to apologise in three days for linking Umno Youth “to the incident when Syed Saddiq jumped over a fence leaving his family and friends”.

On Friday night, Syed Saddiq was forced to use the rear exit to leave a gathering in Johor after a crowd of about 200 youths caused a commotion, hurling abuse at him. He later said two other PPBM leaders had also left by the rear exit.

In a Facebook posting, he accused Umno Youth of having instigated the demonstration.



