AirAsia shares continue to dip as top bosses go on leave

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares of budget airline AirAsia Group and its long-haul subsidiary, AirAsia X, fell in early trade today after the group’s CEO Tony Fernandes and chairman Kamarudin Meranun said they would step aside for two months.

Yesterday, Fernandes and Kamarudin announced they would step aside as authorities investigate allegations that Airbus had paid a bribe of US$50 million (RM205 million) to win plane orders from AirAsia.

AirAsia Group’s shares fell 5% as markets opened in Kuala Lumpur, while AirAsia X shares lost 8%.

MORE TO COME



