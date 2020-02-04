Coronavirus period visa extension only for China tourists, says Sabah minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew said visa extensions of seven days after the expiry date will only be issued to China tourists who arrived in the state before Jan 31.

Liew, who is also the state tourism, culture and environment minister, said this could be done at the Sabah Immigration Department’s headquarters here.

“Visas will be extended upon show of valid return tickets. It has also been decided to waive the local guarantor requirement for FITs (Free and Independent Travellers).

“The visa extension fee of RM100 is still applicable,” she said after a special meeting with the department, Malaysia Airports Berhad and airline companies here today.

The meeting was held to discuss the repatriation of Chinese tourists who are stranded in Sabah in the wake of the state’s travel ban policy imposed on China.

Discussions focused mainly on two issues – the extension of visas and travel arrangements to return those affected to cities in China other than Wuhan.

Liew also said the airlines had agreed to waive cancellation fees for those whose flights were cancelled.

“There are also choices of re-booking flights to China via Kuala Lumpur. We advise stranded passengers to access the airlines’ websites for information on available flights for their return journey,” she said.

According to her, AirAsia is still operating flights from Kota Kinabalu to Shenzhen (14 times weekly), Guangzhou (seven times weekly), Hangzhou (five times weekly) and Kunming (twice weekly).

Malaysia Airlines flies to Shanghai twice weekly while China Southern Airlines’ flights to Guangzhou end this Thursday.

The temporary travel ban on China flights in Sabah is only for incoming ones.

Suspend collection of tourism tax, says SAPP

The Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) wants the government to suspend the collection of tourism tax on visitors forced to stay in the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Its deputy president Richard Yong said tourists having to stay in the country due to factors beyond their control should not be paying the tax amounting to RM10 per room for each additional day of stay.

“Do not squeeze the tourists during the epidemic. The collection of tourism tax should be suspended during the period,” he said.

Yong said the government should also reasonably extend visas for tourists stranded in Malaysia, regardless of their nationality.



