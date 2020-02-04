Kuching’s public health college to be turned into quarantine centre

KUCHING: The state government has decided to turn the public health college here as a quarantine centre following the coronavirus outbreak.

Those who are sick will be quarantined at the centre, which can accommodate 260 individuals, Deputy Chief Minister Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

He said the state government had also purchased a rapid blood test kit for the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here to test those suspected of being infected with the virus.

“We are no longer sending samples to Kuala Lumpur and we hope we will also be able to acquire the facility in Sibu and Miri,” he told a press conference, adding that the kit would help to reduce detection time by up to 12 hours.

In addition to acquiring thermal scanners for the Sibu and Bintulu airports, the state government would also purchase temple thermometers to check visitors at the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complexes, Unggah said.

So far, 16 travellers – 13 from China, two from Hong Kong and one from Indonesia – had been denied entry into Sarawak.

Chinese nationals and tourists who had been in that country over the last 14 days have been refused entry into Sarawak from Feb 1 until further notice.

However, those with employment, student or long social visit passes would be exempted but must undergo compulsory self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Uggah, who is also the chairman of the Sarawak disaster management committee, said there were 32 suspected coronavirus cases in the state.

However, 24 of the cases had tested negative while the others were pending laboratory results, he said.



