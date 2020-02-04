Malaysia’s ‘civilised society’ is to be admired, says Imran Khan

KUALA LUMPUR: The prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan today said the thing he most admired about Malaysia was the country’s “civilised society”, citing the harmony among the different races and religions.

Khan, who is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia, said he had seen how Malaysia had transformed and developed.

“But what I like most about Malaysia is that it is a very civilised society.

“There is harmony between different religions and among the three groups, which is a hallmark of a civilised society,” he said, alluding to the three main races in the country.

Khan said this at a talk titled “Vision for Regional Peace and Security” at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies, here.

He said that during the golden age of Islam there was tolerance and acceptance among the different religions.

“And in Malaysia you see this tolerance. The way people live which in my opinion is really to be admired.”

Khan, who is an admirer of his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohamad, again praised the latter whom he labelled as a statesman who had changed the “destiny” of many people.

Mahathir, he said, is a leader who always took a stand, including on Kashmir, despite threats from India to curb the import of palm oil from Malaysia.

Last year, Mahathir said India invaded and occupied Kashmir following a military crackdown on the Muslim-majority region.

India is the largest importer of Malaysian palm oil, making up 28% of total palm oil exports.

“And that’s why we love and respect Mahathir so much,” Khan said.



