Fire rages on 2ha of Penang Hill land

GEORGE TOWN: Fire broke out on about 2ha of land on Penang Hill behind the Kek Lok Si Temple pagoda complex in Air Itam tonight after what is believed to be open burning carried out on the hill slope.

The fire was first spotted at about 7pm, and firefighters were still fighting the blaze three hours later.

A Fire and Rescue Department official said an individual was believed to have carried out open burning on vegetation and trees when the fire spread because of strong winds.

State Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh described the fire as “major”. He said the firefighters had difficulty reaching the site because it could only be accessed through trekking paths and jeep tracks.

A Fire and Rescue Department statement said at least 30 firefighters were at the scene.



