Singapore to cease accepting Malaysian collective travel document

SINGAPORE: Singapore will cease to accept the Malaysian Collective Travel Document (MCTD) for entry by Malaysians into Singapore, effective Jan 1, 2021.

“This is to strengthen the security and efficiency of immigration clearance at Singapore’s checkpoints,” said the republic’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a statement here today.

According to ICA, the MCTD is a travel document issued by the Immigration Department of Malaysia to groups of five to 20 Malaysian nationals, in lieu of passports.

However, ICA added that the MCTD poses security concerns as it facilitates the sharing of one travel document by multiple unrelated travellers.

Other than the MCTD, ICA said it does not accept any other countries’ collective travel documents.

The authority noted that as it moves towards greater use of automation and multi-modal biometrics for clearance, the MCTD poses operational concerns, as it requires manual data entry of all travellers’ details, resulting in longer clearance time.

“MCTD holders are also unable to use our automated lanes. As such, we will no longer accept the MCTD for immigration clearance at our checkpoints from Jan 1, 2021,” it said.

ICA urged Malaysian travellers currently issued with an MCTD to apply for passports if they plan to travel to Singapore from Jan 1, 2021 onwards.

ICA said it has informed the Immigration Department of Malaysia of its plans to cease recognition of the MCTD for immigration clearance, and will work with the department on the implementation.



