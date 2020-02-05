Wuhan doctor prevented from raising alarm on coronavirus, says report

PETALING JAYA: A doctor from Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, had apparently attempted to warn the medical fraternity about the deadly SARS-like virus, only to be silenced by authorities.

And now, Dr Li Wenliang – an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital – has been diagnosed with the virus, BBC reports.

Li, according to the news portal, had in December noticed seven cases of a virus that resembled SARS. The patients were thought to come from a seafood market in the province and were quarantined.

On Dec 30, he sent a message to fellow doctors in a chat group warning them about the outbreak. He also advised them to wear protective clothing to avoid being infected.

Four days later, the BBC reported, he was summoned to the Public Security Bureau where he was told to sign a letter which accused him of making “false comments that had severely disturbed the social order”.

“We solemnly warn you: If you keep being stubborn, with such impertinence, and continue this illegal activity, you will be brought to justice – is that understood?” the letter read.

Li, who is one of eight people police in China are probing for spreading rumours, said he understood.

He went on to publish a copy of the letter on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo, and explained what happened last month.

In the meantime, local authorities had apologised to him but that apology came too late, BBC reported.

Last month, FMT quoted Azrul Mohd Khalib, the chief executive of Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy – a think tank – as saying that Beijing should be more transparent about the outbreak.

He said this went asked to comment on China’s ban on international group travel to contain the virus.

Azrul said Beijing gave the impression that things were pretty much under control for months.

“Therefore the decision to implement these extensive travel bans was quite surprising and suggests the opposite of what the government there claimed.”

The virus has since claimed close to 500 deaths and infected over 24,000 worldwide.



